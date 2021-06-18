Home / Education / Board Exams / MBSE HSSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: Mizoram Class 12 result declared
MBSE HSSLC Result 2021 declared today, June 18, 2021. Candidates can check the Mizoram Class 12 result on the official site of MBSE on mbse.edu.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 12:24 PM IST

MBSE HSSLC Result 2021 has been declared today, June 18, 2021 by Mizoram Board of School Education. All the appeared students can check Mizoram Class 12 Result on the official site of MBSE on mbse.edu.in.

The result will be announced by the Board at 12 noon on June 18.

In view of the present circumstances, schools have been strictly advised against displaying the result on the notice board. The result can also be checked on third party result website Indiaresults.com.

A total of 11,849 students have registered for the Mizoram Board exam this year. Mizoram Board Class 12 exams were conducted in April by following all the necessary COVID19 guidelines.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 18, 2021 12:24 PM IST

    MBSE class 12 result 2021: Result for all streams declared

    MBSE class 12 result 2021 for all streams has been declared. Science, commerce, and arts stream result is now available on the official site of MBSE on mbse.edu.in or on indiaresults.com.

  • JUN 18, 2021 12:11 PM IST

    MBSE Class 12 result 2021: Ways to check result

    Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 exams can check ways to check result either by official website or through SMS.

  • JUN 18, 2021 12:05 PM IST

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2021: Declared

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2021 has been declared. The result link is available on the official website of MBSE on mbse.edu.in.

    Direct link here

  • JUN 18, 2021 12:00 PM IST

    How to check Mizoram board MBSE class 12 result

    • Visit the official site of MBSE on mbse.edu.in.

    • Click on result link available on the home page ticker.

    • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on MBSE HSSLC Result 2021 link.

    • Enter the required details and click on submit.

    • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    • Check the result and download the page.

    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • JUN 18, 2021 11:46 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC result 2021: 15 minutes to go

    Only 15 minutes to go and the MBSE HSSLC result 2021 will be announced. The result will be available to 11,849 students who have appeared for Class 12 exams in the state that was conducted in April 2021.

  • JUN 18, 2021 11:36 AM IST

    Mizoram Board Result: Class 10 result declared on June 3

    This year Class 10 result was declared by Mizoram Board on June 3, 2021. The examination was conducted from April 1 to April 20, 2021 in the state.

  • JUN 18, 2021 11:13 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC result 2021: Official Site redirected to result website

    Mizoram Board official website mbse.edu.in has been redirected to the result website Indiaresults.com. The result link will be available to candidates soon after the Mizoram Class 12 result has been declared.

  • JUN 18, 2021 11:01 AM IST

    MBSE HSSLC result 2021: Alternative way to check result

    Apart from the official website, the result can be checked by candidates through alternative option as well. They can get their result through SMS as well by sending SMS - MPBSE 12 Roll No> to 5676750.

  • JUN 18, 2021 10:49 AM IST

    MBSE 12th result 2021: Last year percentage

    In 2020, the pass percentage of Class 12 was 78.52%. As many as 12,324 candidates had appeared in the Class 12 examination. The pass percentage of boys was 77.81% and the pass percentage of girls was 79.14%.

  • JUN 18, 2021 10:39 AM IST

    Mizoram Board 12th result 2021: Exam conducted in April

    This year the Mizoram Class 12 exams were conducted in April 2021 in offline mode. The examination was conducted by the Board by maintaining all necessary precautions and guidelines issued for COVID19.

  • JUN 18, 2021 10:15 AM IST

    HSSLC result 2021 Mizoram: Result not be displayed on notice board

    This year due to COVID19 pandemic, the Mizoram Board has decided not to display the HSSLC result 2021 Mizoram on the notice board. The result can be checked by all students on the official webiste of the Board.

  • JUN 18, 2021 10:00 AM IST

    MBSE class 12 result 2021: More than 11 thousand students waiting for result

    This year more than 11 thousand students have appeared for Class 12 board exams. MBSE class 12 result 2021 will be available at 12 noon for all the candidates.

  • JUN 18, 2021 09:45 AM IST

    MBSE result 2021: Board to announce result at 12 noon

    Mizoram Board of School Education will declare MBSE Result 2021 on June 18, 2021 at 12 noon. The result will be available on the official website and also on third party result website.

  • JUN 18, 2021 09:31 AM IST

    MBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Result releasing today

    MBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be announced today, June 18, 2021. The result will be available to candidates on the official site of MBSE on mbse.edu.in.

