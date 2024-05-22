Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date: MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts results releasing on May 24

Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura has announced Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date. The MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts results will be declared on May 24, 2024. The Class 10, 12 results can be checked by candidates on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. The results will also be available on megresults.nic.in. Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date: MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results on May 24(Sushil Kumar/ HT file photo)

The official notice reads, “The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2024 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 24th May, 2024 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong.”

All those candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or Class 12 Arts stream examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

Click on Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MBOSE declared results of HSSLC of Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams on May 8, 2024. The overall pass percentage of Commerce stream is 80.26%, Science stream is 85.24%. Sohan Bhattacharjee topped in Science stream with 483 marks. Ferry Filarisha Wann, student of St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong topped in Commerce stream with 472 marks.

The Meghalaya Class 12 examination for Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Vocational streams started on March 1, 2024, and concluded on March 27, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBOSE.