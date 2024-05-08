Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2024: Check MBOSE HSSLC results pass percentage and toppers details
Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2024 declared. Check pass percentage and toppers details here.
Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2024 (HSSLC) of Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams on May 8, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC 12th Result LIVE Updates
The Meghalaya class 12th results were declared along with details like pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, best-performing districts and other information.
Sohan Bhattacharjee has topped in Science stream with 483 marks. He is the student of Laban Bengalee Boys' Hr. Sec. School, Shillong. Ferry Filarisha Wann, student of St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong has topped in Commerce stream with 472 marks.
This year the overall pass percentage of Commerce stream is 80.26%. Regular students pass percentage is 83.26%, Non regular is 54.22%. General male candidates pass percentage is 77.89% and female candidates pass percentage is 89.39%.
The overall pass percentage of Science stream is 85.24%. Regular students pass percentage is 87.13%, Non Regular students pass percentage is 66.18%. General male candidates pass percentage is 82.01% and Female candidates pass percentage is 86.83%.
Direct link to check Science stream results
Direct link to check Commerce stream results
Direct link to check Vocational stream results
Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2024: How to check
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results in the below-mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at megresults.nic.in
- Check for the link to check the class 12 results on the homepage and click it
- A new page pops up and candidates are requested to furnish their details on it
- On submitting the information, scorecard will appear on the screen
- Verify your details and save the page
- Download the page for future needs
The Meghalaya Class 12 examination for Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Vocational streams started on March 1, 2024, and concluded on March 27, 2024. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm on all days across the exam centres in the state. Exams for vocational subjects were conducted from 10 am to 11 am.
