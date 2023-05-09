Home / Education / Board Exams / Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result 2023: MBOSE HSSLC result declared

Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result 2023: MBOSE HSSLC result declared

ByHT Education Desk
May 09, 2023 10:43 AM IST

Students can check their Meghalaya board exam results on official websites: mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) HSSLC or Class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams have been announced on May 9. Candidates can download the result from the official website at mbose.in. Additionally, the result will be available on megresults.nic.in and other third-party websites. MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 live updates.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: Meghalaya Class 12 results declared(HT file photo)

Meghalaya HSSLC exams for all four streams—science, arts, commerce, and vocational—were conducted from March 15 to 30, 2023, at different examination centres throughout the state.

MBOSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of MBOSE at mbose.in.

Click on the Results link available on the home page.

Next, click on the result link.

Enter the required details and click 'Submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

