Mizoram Board 12th Result 2024: MBSE HSSLC results out, check toppers and pass percentage

Mizoram Board of School Education has announced the MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 on May 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Mizoram Class 12 exams and wish to check their results can visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. Candidates can check mbseonline.com for the result link. Mizoram Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates Mizoram Board 12th Result 2024: MBSE HSSLC results out, pass percentage here

MBSE officials declared the results for the Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream. Along with the results, details on the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage among other details were also shared.

This year, a total of 11994 students were registered for the MBSE HSSLC examination, out of which 11824 candidates appeared for the exam. A total of 9227 candidates have passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 78.04%. The boys pass percentage is 78.32% and girls pass percentage is 77.79%.

The Arts pass percentage is 79.71%, Science pass percentage is 72.69% and Commerce pass percentage is 79.60%.

For Arts stream, Linden Lalremruatpuia has topped the examination by scoring 471 marks out of 500. For Commerce stream, David Lalhminghlua has topped the exam by scoring 460 marks out of 500. For Science stream, Lalramdina Ralte has topped the exam by scoring 477 marks out of 500.

This year Mizoram Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 28 to March 28, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBSE.

Steps to check results:

Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.

Click on MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Apart from the official website, the results can also be obtained on the following WhatsApp numbers- 9863883041 and 9863722521 during office hours.