Mizoram schools for class 10 and 12 students to restart on Jan 22

PTI, Aizawl
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:00 AM IST

Mizoram has decided to allow reopening of schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 22, and places of worship from February, officials said on Friday.

Mizoram, a Christian-majority state, decided to reopen places of worship with limited attendees as the COVID-19 situation improved, they said.

The decisions were taken at a meeting among doctors, churches and civil society groups. Health minister R Lalthangliana presided over the meeting.

The churches would be opened for services every Saturday at noon for Sabbath followers, and on Sundays for other denominations.

However, only 200 attendees or 50 per cent of sitting capacity, whichever is less, will be allowed as per the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), officials said.

Church services would not be held on other days.

In Mizoram, normally services are held thrice on Sabbaths (Saturday) and Sundays.

Churches have been closed in state since March 22 last year to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

It was also decided that regular classes will begin at schools for students of standards 10 and 12, who are appearing for the board exams in April.

They will also be allowed to stay at hostels for preparation.

However, students will have to clear Rapid Antigen Test before going to schools.

School Education Director James Lalrinchhana told PTI that schools will remain closed for students of other classes until further orders.

The meeting also decided to revamp swab sample testing and quarantine protocols for the people who are returning to the state from outside.

The government also decided to allow more people to attend funerals and weddings, besides giving further relaxations in night curfew timings, and partly easing the restrictions on hotels, gymnasiums, shops and business establishments, traffic, and sporting facilities.

Mizoram's COVID-19 curve showed a downward trend over the last one month with only 264 cases reported.

The state did not report any COVID-19 case on Friday.

The state's tally is at 4,310, of which 96 are active, while 4,205 people have recovered.

