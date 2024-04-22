 MP Board 5th, 8th results 2024 Date and Time: RSK to announce scores on April 23 at 11.30am - Hindustan Times
MP Board 5th, 8th results 2024 Date and Time: RSK to announce scores on April 23 at 11.30am

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 22, 2024 08:35 PM IST

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh will be releasing the results of Classes 5 and 8 on April 23 at 11:30 am. Check important details here.

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) will be announcing the results of Classes 5 and 8 tomorrow (April 23, 2024) at 11:30 AM. The results can be accessed on the official websites of the RSKMP at rskmp.in.

MP Board Class 5 and 8 results releasing tomorrow (April 23, 2024) at rskmp.in. (HT file image)(Hindustan Times)
MP Board Class 5 and 8 results releasing tomorrow (April 23, 2024) at rskmp.in. (HT file image)(Hindustan Times)

To view the results, the student’s roll number and date of birth will be needed.

When released, the following steps can be used to check the results:

  • Visit the official website rskmp.in
  • Log in with the required credentials and check the marks.
  • Click on the result link for your class (5th or 8th).
  • Check the results
  • Download and print a copy of the results for further need.

What will the scorecard include?

The scorecard of the MP Board Class 5 and 8 results will include the following:

  • Name of student:
  • Roll Number
  • Class
  • Subject-wise Marks
  • Total Marks Obtained
  • Grade/Percentage

Notably, around 24 lakh students appeared in the examinations of both classes this year.

It may be mentioned here that in 2023, the MPBSE released Class 5th and 8th results on May 15. The overall pass percentage last year was 82.27 percent for Class 5 and 76.09 percent for Class 8.

News / Education / Board Exams / MP Board 5th, 8th results 2024 Date and Time: RSK to announce scores on April 23 at 11.30am
