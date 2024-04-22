Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE Class 10, 12 results to be declared on April 26, details here

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education or NBSE will be declaring the results of HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) on April 26 (Friday) afternoon. This was informed by the NBSE in an official notification. Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE to release Class 10 and 12 results on April 26. (Representative image/HT Fie)

Once declared, the students who appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results on the following official website nbse.nl.edu.in. The results can also be checked on indiaresults.com. Candidates will have to enter their login credentials such as roll number or name to check their scores.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: AP SET 2024: Candidates gear up for April 28th examinations, direct link to download hall tickets here

Steps to check results when released:

Visit the official website at nbse.nl.edu.in.

On the home page, go to the results section.

Click on the NBSE Class 10 or 12 results link as required.

Enter your login credentials in the space provided.

Check your results.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Meanwhile, the NBSE notification also stated that the candidates will be able to find the provisions to download their respective migration certificates on the official website.

Also read: AP Class 10 Results 2024: 10 interesting highlights of Andhra Pradesh Class 10 examinations this year

Notably, the NBSE Class 10 board exams 2024 were conducted from February 13 to February 23, 2024, whereas the Class 12 exams began a day earlier, that is on February 12 and concluded on March 6, 2024. Over 60,00 students from Nagaland appeared for this year’s Class 10-12 board examination in 68 centers across the state.