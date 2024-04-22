 Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE Class 10, 12 results to be declared on April 26, details here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE Class 10, 12 results to be declared on April 26, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 22, 2024 08:14 PM IST

The NBSE will be releasing the HSLC and HSSLC results on April 26 afternoon, an official notification issued by the board stated.

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education or NBSE will be declaring the results of HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) on April 26 (Friday) afternoon. This was informed by the NBSE in an official notification.

Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE to release Class 10 and 12 results on April 26. (Representative image/HT Fie)
Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE to release Class 10 and 12 results on April 26. (Representative image/HT Fie)

Once declared, the students who appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results on the following official website nbse.nl.edu.in. The results can also be checked on indiaresults.com. Candidates will have to enter their login credentials such as roll number or name to check their scores.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: AP SET 2024: Candidates gear up for April 28th examinations, direct link to download hall tickets here

Steps to check results when released:

  • Visit the official website at nbse.nl.edu.in.
  • On the home page, go to the results section.
  • Click on the NBSE Class 10 or 12 results link as required.
  • Enter your login credentials in the space provided.
  • Check your results.
  • Download and print a copy for future reference.

Meanwhile, the NBSE notification also stated that the candidates will be able to find the provisions to download their respective migration certificates on the official website.

Also read: AP Class 10 Results 2024: 10 interesting highlights of Andhra Pradesh Class 10 examinations this year

Notably, the NBSE Class 10 board exams 2024 were conducted from February 13 to February 23, 2024, whereas the Class 12 exams began a day earlier, that is on February 12 and concluded on March 6, 2024. Over 60,00 students from Nagaland appeared for this year’s Class 10-12 board examination in 68 centers across the state.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE Class 10, 12 results to be declared on April 26, details here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On