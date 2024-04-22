AP SET 2024: Candidates gear up for April 28th examinations, direct link to download hall tickets here

The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2024 is set to be conducted from April 28, 2024, by Andhra University. Admit cards for the examination were made available to download from April 19, 2024, on the official website at apset.net.in. AP SET 2024: Examination on April 28, 2024. Direct link to download admit card here.

Candidates who registered for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website by entering their credentials such as mobile number or email address, date of birth, etc.

Steps to download the AP SET 2024 admit card:

Visit the official website at apset.net.in. Enter your login credentials in the space provided for downloading the admit card. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download your admit card and keep a printout for further use.

It may be mentioned here that the examination is being conducted for recruitment and promotions of lecturers/assistant professors in universities and degree colleges of the state. This exam consists of two papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 includes 50 questions of 100 marks, Paper 2 has 100 questions of 200 marks. Both papers will be conducted for 3 hours.

The examination will be held in centers in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Tirupati.