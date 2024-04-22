 AP SET 2024: Candidates gear up for April 28th examinations, direct link to download hall tickets here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi
AP SET 2024: Candidates gear up for April 28th examinations, direct link to download hall tickets here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 22, 2024 05:05 PM IST

The AP SET 2024 will be conducted on April 28, 2024, for three hours. The admit cards were released on April 19, 2024. Direct link to download here.

The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2024 is set to be conducted from April 28, 2024, by Andhra University. Admit cards for the examination were made available to download from April 19, 2024, on the official website at apset.net.in.

AP SET 2024: Examination on April 28, 2024. Direct link to download admit card here.
AP SET 2024: Examination on April 28, 2024. Direct link to download admit card here.

Candidates who registered for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website by entering their credentials such as mobile number or email address, date of birth, etc.

Also read: AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2024 dates announced, check here

Steps to download the AP SET 2024 admit card:

  1. Visit the official website at apset.net.in.
  2. Enter your login credentials in the space provided for downloading the admit card.
  3. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  4. Download your admit card and keep a printout for further use.

Direct link to download AP SET 2024 Admit Card

It may be mentioned here that the examination is being conducted for recruitment and promotions of lecturers/assistant professors in universities and degree colleges of the state. This exam consists of two papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 includes 50 questions of 100 marks, Paper 2 has 100 questions of 200 marks. Both papers will be conducted for 3 hours.

Also read: AP Class 10 Results 2024: 10 interesting highlights of Andhra Pradesh Class 10 examinations this year

The examination will be held in centers in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Tirupati.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AP SET 2024: Candidates gear up for April 28th examinations, direct link to download hall tickets here
