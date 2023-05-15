Madhya Pradesh board annual exam results for Class 8th have been announced today, May 15. Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced results through the press conference at 12:30 pm. Candidates can check the MP Board class 8th results through the official website at rskmp.in. MP Board Result 2023 Live. MP Board 8th Result 2023: Steps to check MPBSE 8th scores at rskmp.in(HT File)

The MP Board class 5th and 8th examinations were conducted in more than 12000 exam centres. This year around 22 lakh 46 thousand students have appeared for the MP Board class 5th and 8th examinations.

Rural students have recorded a better pass percentage in both classes. For Class 8th, the rural students pass percent is 78.96% and the urban students pass percent is 68.83%. The overall pass rate for Class 8 students is 76.09%. For both classes, the pass percentage has decreased.

MP board 8th class results 2023: Steps to check the result

Visit the official website at rskmp.in. On the homepage, click on the www.rskmp.in Enter the requested information and log in. View your MP board 8th result. Download and save the page for future reference.