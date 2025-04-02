MP Board extends deadline to submit Class 10, 12 practical, internal marks till April 6, check details here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, has extended the deadline to submit the marks of practical and internal assessment for MP Board Exams till April 6, 2025. MP Board has extended the deadline to submit Class 10 and 12 practical, internal marks till April 6.

Earlier, the board had fixed March 30, 2025, as the last date for entry of practical and internal examination marks of regular and self-study students through an official notice dated January 15, 2025.

In its official notice, the board informed that entry of marks will not be accepted under any circumstances after the deadline.

Notably, the MP Board practical examination was held from February 10 to March 15, 2025 for regular students. The practical examination for self-study students was conducted at the examination centre from February 25 to March 25, 2025.

On the other hand, the Class 10 examination began on February 27 and concluded on March 21, 2025. It was held in a single shift—from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The MP Board 10th examination began with a Hindi paper and concluded with a Science paper.

Whereas the MPBSE Class 12 board examination commenced on February 25 and concluded on March 25, 2025. It was held in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The MPBSE 12th board examination also began with the Hindi paper, but ended with Mathematics paper.

Meanwhile, the MP Board is expected to declare the results of Class 10 and 12 exams soon, Once released, candidates will be able to check the results on the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025: How to download scores when out

When released, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the MP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2025:

1. Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on MP Board Exam 2025 result link for Class 10 or 12 exams 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.