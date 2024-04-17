MP Board Result 2024 Live: MPBSE 10th, 12th results awaited on mpresults.nic.in, updates here
- 59 Mins ago How to check MPBSE 10th, 12th results on the official webistes
- 1 Mins ago MPBSE to release Class 10th, 12th toppers list
- 2 Mins ago MPBSE 10th, 12th results will be hosted on Hindustan Times, register now
- 4 Mins ago Class 5th and 8th results also awaited
- 5 Mins ago Official update on MPBSE results date awaited
MP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce MP board Class 10th and 12th final results soon. As per sources, MP board 10th, 12th results are expected this month, after April 20. The official notification about the MP board result date and time is awaited. ...Read More
Once declared, students can check their scores on mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Additionally, they can also use the HT Portal to view MPBSE 10th and 12th scores.
MPBSE MP board 10th result 2024 on HT Portal
MPBSE MP board 12th result 2024 on HT Portal
In case of any difficulties while accessing the MP board websites after the declaration of results, students can use the HT Portal links mentioned above to check their marks quickly. They can also register on the two links now to receive alerts on their mobile phones when the result is announced.
The MPBSE is likely to hold a press conference for MP board 10th, 12th result 2024 in which pass percentage, names of toppers, etc. will be revealed. After the press conference, the result links will be activated on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in and the HT Portal.
This year MPBSE Class 10th board examination was held from February 5 to February 28, 2024, and the Class 12th board exam was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Around 16 lakh candidates registered for MP board 10th, 12th final examinations this year.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on the MP Board Result 2024 date, time and more.
MP board result 2024 live updates: Over 16 lakh students for MPBSE 10th, 12th exams
MP board result 2024 live updates: Over 16 lakh students were registered for MPBSE Class 10th and 12th final examinations. The exams took place in February-March and results will be announced next. For Class 10th, MP board final examinations were scheduled from February 5 to 28 while for Class 12th, it was from February 6 to March 5.
MP board result 2024 live updates: How to check MPBSE 10th, 12th results on the official webistes
MP board result 2024 live updates: Follow these steps to view the MPBSE results on the official websites:
- Open mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.
- After the results are declared, the direct links for Class 10th and 12th scores will be displayed on the home page. Open it.
- Enter the required login details and submit it.
- Check and download the MP board result.
MP board result 2024 live updates: MPBSE to release Class 10th, 12th toppers list
MP board result 2024 live updates: The MPBSE will announce Class 10th and 12th final results via a press conference. Among other information, the names of Class 10th, and Class 12th Science, Arts and Commerce streams and their marks will be revealed in the press conference.
MP board result 2024 live updates: MPBSE 10th, 12th results will be hosted on Hindustan Times, register now
MP board result 2024 live updates: On the result day, links to view MP board 10th and 12th results will be hosted on the HT Portal. Students can now register using the links given above to get result alerts on their mobile phones.
MP board result 2024 live updates: Class 5th and 8th results also awaited
MP board result 2024 live updates: Class 5th and 8th final exam results of the MPBSE are also awaited. Usually, the board announces Class 5th and 8th results first, and 10th, 12th results after that.
MP board result 2024 live updates: Official update on MPBSE results date awaited
MP board result 2024 live updates: An official update on the MPBSE Class 10th and 12th results is awaited. The board will issue the scorecards on mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.