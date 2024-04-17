MP Board Result 2024 Live: MPBSE 10th, 12th results awaited on mpresults.nic.in, updates here

MP Board Result 2024 Live: MPBSE 10th 12th 5th 8th results will be declared on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Scorecards will be available on the HT Portal too

MP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce MP board Class 10th and 12th final results soon. As per sources, MP board 10th, 12th results are expected this month, after April 20. The official notification about the MP board result date and time is awaited. ...Read More

Once declared, students can check their scores on mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Additionally, they can also use the HT Portal to view MPBSE 10th and 12th scores.

MPBSE MP board 10th result 2024 on HT Portal

MPBSE MP board 12th result 2024 on HT Portal

In case of any difficulties while accessing the MP board websites after the declaration of results, students can use the HT Portal links mentioned above to check their marks quickly. They can also register on the two links now to receive alerts on their mobile phones when the result is announced.

The MPBSE is likely to hold a press conference for MP board 10th, 12th result 2024 in which pass percentage, names of toppers, etc. will be revealed. After the press conference, the result links will be activated on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in and the HT Portal.

This year MPBSE Class 10th board examination was held from February 5 to February 28, 2024, and the Class 12th board exam was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Around 16 lakh candidates registered for MP board 10th, 12th final examinations this year.

