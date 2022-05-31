Home / Education / Board Exams / Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check results
Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 has been declared. The list of websites were result link will be available is given below. 
Updated on May 31, 2022 12:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Nagaland Board of School Education has declared Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 on May 31, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for NBSE HSLC, HSSLC examinations can check the result through the list of websites given below. 

The result for Class 10, 12 can be checked by all appeared candidates through the links given below where result will be available after declaration. Nagaland Board Result Live Updates 

Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites

&amp;amp;lt;strong&amp;amp;gt;nbsenl.edu.in&amp;amp;lt;/strong&amp;amp;gt;

&amp;amp;lt;strong&amp;amp;gt;indiaresults.com&amp;amp;lt;/strong&amp;amp;gt;

&amp;amp;lt;strong&amp;amp;gt;schools9.com&amp;amp;lt;/strong&amp;amp;gt;

&amp;amp;lt;strong&amp;amp;gt;results.shiksha&amp;amp;lt;/strong&amp;amp;gt;

&amp;amp;lt;strong&amp;amp;gt;exametc.com&amp;amp;lt;/strong&amp;amp;gt;

&amp;amp;lt;strong&amp;amp;gt;examresults.net&amp;amp;lt;/strong&amp;amp;gt;

The provisional result gazette will be issued to all the registered institutions of the Board along with the marksheets/ pass certificates. The soft copy will be made available to the candidates from the official website of NBSE.

As per the official website, the Board will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents only from June 2, 2022. The Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/her centre. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBSE. 

Tuesday, May 31, 2022
