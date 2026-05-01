The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will release the Odisha 10th Result 2026 Date and Time. The BSE Odisha Class 10 results will be announced on May 2, 2026 at 4 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.nic.in. The results will also be available on orissaresults.nic.in. Odisha 10th Result 2026 Date, Time: BSE Odisha Class 10 results releasing on May 2 (Santosh Kumar )

The Class 10 board exam commenced on February 19 and concluded on March 2, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm. This year, more than 5.61 lakh students have appeared for the Odisha Board Class 10 examination. The exam was held across the state at 3082 centres.

Odisha 10th Result 2026: How to check All the candidates who appeared can follow the steps given below to check their marksheets.

1. Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.nic.in.

2. Click on the Odisha Board 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Date, Time: MSBSHSE Class 12th results releasing on May 2 at 1 pm

Last year, the Odisha Class 10th results was declared on May 3, 2026. The overall pass percentage was 94.93%. A total of 5.02 lakh students appeared for the exam out of which 4.84 lakh students passed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.