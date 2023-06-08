Home / Education / Board Exams / Odisha 12th arts result 2023: How to check CHSE Class 12 results at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha 12th arts result 2023: How to check CHSE Class 12 results at orissaresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 08, 2023 04:27 PM IST

Odisha 12th arts result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check CHSE Class 12 results at orissaresults.nic.in by following the steps given below.

Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha has declared Odisha 12th arts result 2023 on June 8, 2023. Students who have appeared for Class 12 Arts stream exam can check their results on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. The direct link is available. CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Live Updates

Direct link to check CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result 

Direct link to check CHSE Odisha 12th Vocational result

The result was announced at the press conference conducted by the Board.

This year around 3.5 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination in the state. The examination for Class 12 was started on March 1 for commerce stream and March 2 for arts stream. The Class 12 science and commerce exams concluded on April 4 and arts exam concluded on April 5, 2023.

Odisha 12th arts result 2023: How to check CHSE Class 12 results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the result tab
  • Key in your log in details
  • CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take the print for future reference.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CHSE Odisha.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CHSE Odisha.
