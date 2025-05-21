Menu Explore
Odisha 12th Result 2025: CHSE Odisha +2 results declared at orissaresults.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 21, 2025 05:14 PM IST

Odisha 12th Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check CHSE Odisha +2 results is given here. 

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has declared Odisha 12th Result 2025 on May 21, 2025. The CHSE Odisha +2 results have been announced for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. Candidates can Odisha Class 12th examination results through the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Live Updates 

Odisha 12th Result 2025: CHSE Odisha +2 results declared, direct link here (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)
The Odisha 12th result 2025 was announced via press conference. The press conference was held by the Board officials and other details including pass percentage, district wise performance details, gender wise pass percentage were shared. 

This year, the Class 12 board examination was held from February 18 to March 27, 2025.

Direct link to check Odisha 12th Result 2025

Odisha 12th Result 2025: How to check Class 12 results 

To check the results, candidates will need to follow these steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Orissa Result at orissaresults.nic.in.

2. Click on CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CHSE Odisha.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get realtime update on Odisha 12th Result Live.
Exam and College Guide
