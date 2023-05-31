Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced the Class 12 or Plus Two or HSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students on May 31. Students can check their marks on official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and on orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers. CHSE Odisha class 12th Science and Commerce results 2023. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Live Updates Odisha Board CHSE 12th result 2023 out, here's link to check commerce result

The CHSE Odisha class 12th science and commerce stream results was announced at 11 am at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar.

Around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two examinations. The CHSE started the evaluation of the answer sheets on April 10. CHSE Odisha Commerce examinations were conducted from March 2 to April 4.

CHSE Odisha result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Key in your login details

CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen

Download and print it for future reference.

