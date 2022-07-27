Odisha board CHSE +2 results out; How to check 12th Science, Commerce scores

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Results 2022: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has announced Odisha board Class 12 final examination result for Science and Commerce streams. Candidates who have appeared in board exams can go to orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in to check their scores. CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2022 Live Updates.

Odisha Plus 2 or Class 12 exams were conducted by CHSE from April 28 to May 31. A total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams had appeared in the examinations.

As many as 78,077 in Science, 24,136 students in Commerce streams had registered for these exams.

Odisha Class 12 result link

How to check CHSE Odisha +2 Class 12th result

Go to chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the Class 12 Science or Commerce result link.

Enter the required login details and submit.

Result will be displayed on the next page.

Download your result and save a copy for future use.