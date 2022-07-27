Home / Education / Board Exams / Odisha CHSE Result 2022: Odisha board 12th Science, Commerce results out, link
Odisha CHSE Result 2022: Odisha board 12th Science, Commerce results out, link

  • CHSE Odisha Class 12 final exam results for Science and Commerce streams has been declared.
Updated on Jul 27, 2022 04:44 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Results 2022: Result of Odisha board Class 12 Science and Commerce final examination conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has been declared.

The pass percent for Class 12 commerce students is 89.2% and the pass percent for Class 12 science students is 94.12%.

Direct link for CHSE commerce stream results

Direct link to check Odisha CHSE science stream results

Students can visit board websites, orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in to check their scores. CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2022 Live Updates.

Odisha Plus 2 or Class 12 exams were held from April 28 to May 31.

A total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams had appeared in the examinations.

As many as 2,13,432 students in Arts steam had registered for the examination, 78,077 in Science, 24,136 students in Commerce and 5,863 students in Vocational courses.

How to check CHSE Odisha +2 result

Go to chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the Class 12 Science or Commerce result link.

Enter the required login details and submit.

Result will be displayed on the next page.

Download your result and save a copy for future use.

Sign out