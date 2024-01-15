Post MBBS Diploma courses (Jan/Feb 2024 cycle): Info Bulletin out, Apply from Jan 16 for admission session 2025

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the information bulletin for the Post MBBS Diploma courses(January / February 2024 Cycle- For Admission session 2025. The registration process will commence on January 16; the last date to submit the application form is March 15. Interested candidates can submit their applictaion forms through the official website at natboard.edu.in. Registration process for Post MBBS Diploma courses begins on January 16(HT File Photo)

After submitting the applictaion form, candidates must submit the hard copy of the applictaion form by March 29.

The accreditation fee for each speciality is Rs. 2,00,000/-plus GST @18% for the applicant hospital or institute seeking new accreditation or accreditation renewal in any speciality. Each speciality has an online application form fee of Rs. 3,000 + GST @ 5%.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will provide the following Post MBBS 2 Years NBEMS Diploma courses: Anesthesiology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Family Medicine, Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngology (ENT), Radio Diagnosis, Tuberculosis & Chest Disease, Emergency Medicine.

How to apply

Candidates can use the Online Accreditation Application Portal (OAAP), which they can access via the NBEMS website at www.natboard.edu.in, to submit their application forms online.

The hard copy of the application form should reach the NBEMS office at the following address by March 29. Applications received thereafter shall not be considered.

To,

Accreditation Department

National Board of Examinations in

Medical Sciences,

Medical Enclave,

Ansari Nagar, New Delhi -110029

For more information read the information bulletin here.