PSEB 10th result 2023: Punjab Board Class 10 Result declared

ByHT Education Desk
May 26, 2023 11:45 AM IST

PSEB announced the class 10th board examination results 2023.

Punjab School Education Board announced PSEB 10th Results 2023 on May 26, 2023. The PSEB 10th results were announced at 11.30 am. Candidates who have appeared for Punjab Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB class 10th result 2023 live.

Punjab Board Class 10 Result declared(HT file)
The Punjab Board Vice Chairman Dr.Virinder Bhatia announced the result of PSEB class 10th. The Class 10 Board Exam for this year was held at various venues across the state from March 24 to April 20, 2023.

PSEB 10th Results 2023: How to check

Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

Click on Punjab Board Class 10th result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

