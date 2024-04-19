PSEB 10th Result 2024: Punjab Board Class 10 results declared at pseb.ac.in, direct link here

Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 10th Result 2024 on April 18, 2024. The Punjab Board Class 10 results are available on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in today, April 19, 2024. The other website to check result is indiaresults.nic.in. PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live Updates PSEB 10th Result 2024: Punjab Board Class 10 results declared, direct link here

The Punjab Board Matric results were announced at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. The pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage and other information were also shared by the Board at the press conference on April 18, along with the declaration of the PSEB Matric results.

The direct link to check scores is given here.

PSEB 10th Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Punjab Board conducted Class 10 board examination from February 13 to March 5, 2024. It was conducted across the state at various exam centres. The PSEB 10th board examination was conducted in a single shift—from 11 a.m. to 2.15 p.m on all days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.