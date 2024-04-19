PSEB 10th result 2024 live: Punjab board Class 10 scorecards today on pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release marks sheets or scorecards of the Class 10 board exam today, April 19. The PSEB 10th result 2024 was released on April 19 and the scorecard download link will be available today on pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com....Read More

When available, Punjab board 10th scorecards can be checked with roll number or name of the candidate.

The PSEB 10th result 2024 was declared in a press conference, in which the Punjab board informed that 2,81,098 students appeared for the exam of whom 2,73,348 have qualified. The pass percentage is 97.24 per cent.

Gender-wise, the pass percentage of girls is 98.11 per cent and for boys, it is 96.47 per cent.

