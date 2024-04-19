PSEB 10th result 2024 live: Punjab board Class 10 scorecards today on pseb.ac.in
PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release marks sheets or scorecards of the Class 10 board exam today, April 19. The PSEB 10th result 2024 was released on April 19 and the scorecard download link will be available today on pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com....Read More
When available, Punjab board 10th scorecards can be checked with roll number or name of the candidate.
The PSEB 10th result 2024 was declared in a press conference, in which the Punjab board informed that 2,81,098 students appeared for the exam of whom 2,73,348 have qualified. The pass percentage is 97.24 per cent.
Gender-wise, the pass percentage of girls is 98.11 per cent and for boys, it is 96.47 per cent.
PSEB 10th result 2024 live: List of websites to check Punjab board Class 10 result
The Punjab board Class 10 result can be checked using one of the following two login credentials:
- Name of the candidate
- The candidate's Class 10 board examination roll number.
The PSEB announced Punjab board Class 10 result at 1 pm yesterday via a press conference. The result link will be activated today, April 19. When available, the direct link to check scores will be shared here.
The PSEB will release Punjab board Class 10 scorecards today, April 19. The result of the board exam was announced yesterday, April 19.