PSEB 12th Result 2023: How to check Punjab Class 12 results at pseb.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 13, 2023 09:18 AM IST

PSEB 12th Result 2023 will be announced in due course of time. Follow the steps given below to check Punjab Class 12 results.

Punjab School Education Board will release PSEB 12th Result 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check Punjab Class 12 results on the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Punjab Class 12 exams was conducted from February 20 and ended on April 20, 2023. The papers was held from 2 pm on all days. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the Punjab Class 12 board examination in the state.

PSEB 12th Result 2023: How to check Punjab Class 12 results

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 exams can check the result through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on results link and a new page will open.
  • Click on PSEB 12th Result 2023 available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2022, the PSEB class 12 results was announced on June 28. The overall pass percentage was 96.96%. Girls pass percentage was 97.78%. 90% transgender students passed the examination. A total of 3,01,700 students had appeared for the examination.

