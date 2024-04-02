PSEB 5th Result 2024 Live: Direct link to download Punjab board Class 5 marks

PSEB 5th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will activate the link to check Punjab board Class 5th result 2024 today, April 2. The PSEB 5th result 2024 was announced officially on April 1, and scorecards will be shared today, at 10 am. Students and parents can check it on pseb.ac.in, when released....Read More

PSEB 5th result 2024: Scorecard download link: http://punjab.indiaresults.com/ (check after 10 am)

The result will be shown on punjab.indiaresults.com and the direct link will be displayed on the board website, pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab Board Class 5 result was declared at the press conference in which names of board toppers, pass percentage, and other details were shared.

The PSEB Class 5th examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2024, at exam centres across the state. Follow the blog for the latest updates on PSEB 5th result 2024, such as the direct link, toppers' list and others.