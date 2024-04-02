PSEB 5th Result 2024 Live: Direct link to download Punjab board Class 5 marks
- 36 Mins agoFollow these steps to download scorecard
- 43 Mins agoPSEB Punjab board Class 5th result 2024 link in 30 minutes
- 55 Mins agoScorecard date, time, website
- 56 Mins agoAffiliated schools
- 59 Mins ago99.84 per cent government school students pass exam
- 11 Mins agoOver 3 lakh students pass
- 21 Mins agoBoard website pseb.ac.in is loading slow
- 25 Mins agoPunjab Class 5 result date and time
- 31 Mins agoHow to check Punjab board Class 5 result?
- 32 Mins agoCheck the result time
- 37 Mins agoPunjab Class 5 result link today
PSEB 5th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will activate the link to check Punjab board Class 5th result 2024 today, April 2. The PSEB 5th result 2024 was announced officially on April 1, and scorecards will be shared today, at 10 am. Students and parents can check it on pseb.ac.in, when released....Read More
PSEB 5th result 2024: Scorecard download link: http://punjab.indiaresults.com/ (check after 10 am)
The result will be shown on punjab.indiaresults.com and the direct link will be displayed on the board website, pseb.ac.in.
The Punjab Board Class 5 result was declared at the press conference in which names of board toppers, pass percentage, and other details were shared.
The PSEB Class 5th examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2024, at exam centres across the state. Follow the blog for the latest updates on PSEB 5th result 2024, such as the direct link, toppers' list and others.
PSEB Punjab board 5th result 2024 live updates: Follow these steps to download scorecard
- Go to the PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.
- Open the Punjab board Class 5 result link given on the home page.
- Login by providing your roll number and/or other required details.
- Check and download your marks.
PSEB Punjab board Class 5th result 2024 link in 30 minutes
Less than 30 minutes remaining. The Punjab board Class 5 result link will be activated on pseb.ac.in at 10 am.
PSEB 5th result 2024 live updates: Scorecard date, time, website
PSEB Punjab 5th result 2024 live updates: The scorecards will be issued at 10 am today, April 2. The websites to check it are:
pseb.ac.in
punjab.indiaresults.com.
PSEB 5th result 2024 live updates: Affiliated schools
PSEB Punjab board 5th result 2024 live: A total of 7,1938 students from affiliated schools appeared in the Class 5 final exam and 71,848 or 99.87 per cent have passed, the PSEB said.
PSEB 5th result 2024 live updates: 99.84 per cent government school students pass exam
PSEB Punjab Class 5th result 2024 live: The board has informed that 1,99,585 government school students appeared in the exam and 1,99,263 or 99.84 per cent of them have qualified.
PSEB 5th result 2024 live updates: Over 3 lakh students pass
PSEB Punjab board 5th result 2024 live updates: A total of 3,06,438 students appeared for the Class 5 final examination conducted by the Punjab School Education Board, and of them, 3,05,937 cleared it. The overall pass percentage is 99.84 per cent, the PSEB said in the press conference.
PSEB 5th result 2024 live updates: Punjab board result link in 1 hour
PSEB Punjab boar5th result 2024 live updates: The Punjab board Class 5th result link will be activated in one hour, at 10 am. More information will be shared here soon.
PSEB 5th result 2024 live updates: Board website pseb.ac.in is loading slow
PSEB Punjab board 5th result 2024 live updates: The official website of the Punjab board – pseb.ac.in – is loading slowly. When the scorecards are released, the direct link to download it will be shared here.
PSEB 5th result 2024 live updates: Punjab Class 5 result date and time
PSEB Punjab board Class 5th result 2024 date: Announced on April 1
PSEB Punjab 5th result/scorecard release date: April 2
PSEB Punjab 5th scorecard release time: 10 am.
PSEB 5th result 2024 live updates: How to check Punjab board Class 5 result?
- Go to the board website, pseb.ac.in.
- Open the Class 5th result link. It will lead you to a different website where the result is hosted.
- Open the login page and provide your details.
- Submit it and check the marks sheet.
PSEB 5th result 2024 live updates: Check the result time
PSEB Punjab board 5th result 2024: The Punjab board Class 5 result has been announced. The board declared it yesterday, April 1 and today, the link for downloading marks will be activated at 10 am.
PSEB 5th result 2024 live updates: Punjab Class 5 result link today
PSEB Punjab 5th result 2024 live updates: The direct link to check Class 5 results will be activated at 10 am today. Students and parents can visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in and check final exam marks.