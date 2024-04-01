PSEB 5th Result 2024 Declared: How to check Punjab Board Class 5 results

Punjab School Education Board has declared the PSEB Class 5 result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Punjab Board Class 5 examination can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The link to check results will be available on April 2 from 10 am onwards. PSEB Class 5th Result 2024 Live Updates PSEB 5th Result 2024: How to check Punjab Board Class 5 results (Getty Images)

The Punjab Board 5th Result was announced at the press conference. The toppers list, pass percentage and other details was also shared at the press conference by the Board officials.

Class 5 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2024, at various exam centres across the state.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Last year PSEB class 5 results were announced on April 6. Jaspreet Kaur and Navdeep Kaur of Government Primary School Ralla Kothe in Mansa and Gurnoor Singh Dhaliwal from Shri Hargobind Sahib Senior Secondary School at Bhana village in Faridkot scored 100 per cent marks in the Class 5 final examination and topped. A total of 99.69% of students passed the examination.