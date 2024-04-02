 PSEB 5th result 2024 out; check Punjab board Class 5 scores using this link - Hindustan Times
PSEB 5th result 2024 out; check Punjab board Class 5 scores using this link

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 02, 2024 10:08 AM IST

PSEB 5th Result 2024: Punjab board Class 5 result can be checked on pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 5th Result 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has activated the direct link to check Punjab board Class 5th results. Scorecards can be downloaded from the official website of the board, pseb.ac.in or from punjab.indiaresults.com. The direct link and other details are below. PSEB 5th result 2024 live updates

PSEB Punjab board 5th result 2024 declared. Scorecard download link is now active on pseb.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
PSEB Punjab board 5th result 2024 declared. Scorecard download link is now active on pseb.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Here is the direct link to view Punjab board Class 5th result 2024:

http://punjab-5th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-5th-exam-result-2024-march/query.htm#google_vignette

The Punjab board announced its Class 5 annual examination results on April 1 through a press conference and the result link has been activated today, April 2.

How to download PSEB Punjab board 5th result 2024

  1. Visit the PSEB website: pseb.ac.in.
  2. Open the Class 5 result link.
  3. A new website will open. Go to the login page for the 5th class result.
  4. Provide the login credentials.
  5. Submit it and download the scorecard or marks sheet.

The PSEB conducted its annual Class 5 final examination on March 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2024, at exam centres across the state. This time, 3,06,431 students appeared in the test and of them, 3,05,937 have cleared it. The overall pass percentage stands at 99.84 per cent.

Of these students,1,99,585 were from government schools. As many as 1,99,263 or 99.84 per cent of government school students have passed the class, the board said.

Gender-wise, there were 1,44,653 girls and 1,61,767 boys in the final examination. The pass percentage of girls is 99.86 per cent – 1,44,454 girls have cleared the exam – and for boys, the pass percentage is slightly lower – 99.81 per cent. A total of 1,61,767 boys have passed Class 5.

The pass percentage of Transgender candidates is 100 per cent, it added.

The board has informed that students who did not qualify in their final examination will be allowed to attempt the supplementary examination. More details will be provided through school login and newspapers.

Exam and College Guide
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
