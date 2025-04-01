PSEB 5th Result 2025: Check past trends and websites to check Class 5 results when out

Punjab School Education Board has not yet announced PSEB 5th Result 2025. Students who have appeared for Class 5 board examination in the state can check the results when declared on the official website of PSEB. PSEB 5th Result 2025: Past trends, websites to check Class 5 results when out (Getty Images)

Websites to check PSEB 5th Result 2025

The Class 5 results will be available to candidates on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The results for Class 5th can also be checked on third-party result websites. Students will need their name or roll number to check their results and download the mark sheet.

The PSEB Class 5 result will be announced at the press conference, which will be conducted by the Board officials. Along with the results, the toppers' names, pass percentages, district-wise pass percentages, and gender-wise details will be shared at the press conference.

Check Past Trends

In 2024, the PSEB 5th result was announced on April 1 and the scorecard was released on April 2. The overall pass percentage was 99.84%.

In 2023, the Punjab Board Class 5 result was announced on April 6 and the scorecard was out on April 7. This year the pass percentage was 99.69%.

In 2022, the Punjab Board 5th result was declared on May 6 and the scorecard was shared on website on May 7. The overall pass percentage was 99.57%.

How to check PSEB 5th Result 2025

1. Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb-ac.in.

2. Click on PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

About supplementary exams

The Punjab Board will conduct supplementary examinations for students who did not pass the Class 5 annual examination. The supplementary exam dates and other details will be available to candidates after the annual exam results are declared. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of PSEB.