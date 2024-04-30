Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB Class 12 Result 2024 on April 30, 2024 Candidates who have appeared for Punjab Board Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The result link will be activated on May 1, 2024. PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE Updates PSEB Class 12 Result 2024: Punjab Board 12th results declared

The PSEB 12th results was announced at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, division wise pass percentage, toppers and other details were also shared.

This year Class 12 board exam was started on February 13 and ended on March 30, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the PSEB 12th board examination.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2024: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.