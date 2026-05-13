The Punjab School Education Board has declared the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 on May 13. All the candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in any stream- Science, Commerce and Arts can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live Updates PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Punjab Board 12th results declared at pseb.ac.in, direct link to check here (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)

The Punjab Board Class 12 result was announced at the press conference. The press conference was held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district-wise details and toppers' names were shared.

Direct link to check PSEB Class 12 Result 2026

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: How to check Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on PSEB 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, Class 12 written examinations commenced on February 17 and concluded on April 4, 2026. Around 2.84 lakh students appeared at around 2200 centres. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.