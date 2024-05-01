PSEB Punjab board 8th result out on pseb.ac.in, direct link to check marks

PSEB Punjab Board 8th Result 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced its annual Class 8 final examination results yesterday, April 30 and now, it has shared the link to check marks sheets. Students/parents can now visit the board's website, pseb.ac.in and download the Punjab board Class 8th result 2024. Follow PSEB 8th, 12th results 2024 live updates PSEB Punjab board 8th result out on pseb.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PSEB or Punjab board Class 8 marks can be checked using the board exam roll number or name of the student.

PSEB Punjab board 8th result 2024 direct link

The Punjab board Class 8 results are hosted on the ‘indiaresults’ website. The scorecards can be downloaded directly from indiaresults.com or by opening the link given on the board's website (pseb.ac.in).

This year, 291917 students took the Class 8 or middle school final examination conducted by the PSEB, of whom 286987 or 98.31 per cent have cleared it.

Harnoorpreet Kaur of Bathinda has topped the exam with 600/600 marks while Gurleen Kaur of Amritsar (598 marks) and Armandeep Singh of Sangrur (597 marks) have got the second and third ranks, respectively.

Girls have done better compared to boys. A total of 1,38,958 girls appeared for the exam and 1,37, 330 or 98.83 per cent have qualified. In the case of boys, 1,52,943 students took the exam and 1,49,642 or 97.84 per cent of them clear it.

Sixteen Transgender candidates appeared in the Punjab board Class 8 final exam and 15 of them (93.75 per cent) have managed to qualify.

How to check PSEB Punjab board Class 8th final exam results?