Puducherry Class 12 exam cancelled: The announcement came days after the Tamil Nadu government decided to cancel the examinations. More than 14,000 students of Puducherry and Karaikal were to take the examination.(HT file)
Puducherry cancels Class 12 board exams due to Covid-19 pandemic

Puducherry Class 12 exam cancelled: Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy announced on Monday that this year's plus-two Board examinations are cancelled in view of the ongoing pandemic situation in the Union Territory.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 08:22 PM IST

Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy announced on Monday that this year's plus-two Board examinations are cancelled in view of the ongoing pandemic situation in the Union Territory.

He said in a release that the examinations slated for Puducherry and Karaikal regions adopting the Tamil Nadu pattern of curriculum and syllabus have been cancelled.

The announcement came days after the Tamil Nadu government decided to cancel the examinations. More than 14,000 students of Puducherry and Karaikal were to take the examination.

With the neighbouring State scrapping the examination in view of the pandemic, the territorial government too took the decision to cancel the exam.

Puducherry does not have a separate Board either for secondary education or higher secondary education and follows the pattern adopted in Tamil Nadu.

cbse class 12 board exams puducherry govt board exams 2021 tamil nadu board tn hsc exam cancelled + 3 more
