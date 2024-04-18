Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Class 10 results declared, details here

Punjab Board PSEB Class 10 Result 2024: Punjab School Education Board has declared Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 on April 18, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 examination can check PSEB Class 10 results on April 19 on the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in. The result link will also be available on indiaresults.com. PSEB 10th result 2024 live updates. Punjab board Class 10 result announced

The PSEB Matric results were announced at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. Along with the declaration of results, the Board also announced pass percentage, toppers names, gender wise pass percentage and other details at the press conference.

Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the PSEB 10th examination this year across the state. Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 13 to March 5, 2024. It was conducted across the state at various exam centres. The PSEB Class 10 examination was conducted in a single shift on all days—from 11 a.m. to 2.15 p.m.

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check more related details on the official website of PSEB.