Friday, Apr 19, 2024
Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Class 10 results declared, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 19, 2024 10:03 AM IST

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 declared. The steps to check scores is given here.

Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 10th Result 2024 on April 18, 2024. Studeht edunts can check the Punjab Board Class 10 results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in on April 19, 2024. Students can also check results on indiaresults.nic.in. PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live Updates

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Class 10 results declared, here’s how to check (File)
Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Class 10 results declared, here’s how to check (File)

The Punjab School Education Board officials held a press conference to announce the PSEB 10th results. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared aAssam HSLC, HS result - how to download resultst the press conference, along with the declaration of the PSEB Matric results.

Direct Link to check Punjab Board 10th Result 2024

Around 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th examination this year which was conducted from February 13 to March 5, 2024. It was conducted across the state in a single shift on all days—from 11 a.m. to 2.15 p.m.

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: How to check the results

  • Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
  • Find the link to check Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 on the homepage and click it
  • A new page appears
  • Furnish the required details and submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future purposes


Friday, April 19, 2024
