Punjab School Education Board has declared the Punjab Board 10th Result 2026. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the Class 10 results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live Updates Punjab Board 10th Result 2026: PSEB Class 10 results declared at pseb.ac.in, direct link to check here

The Class 10 board examination results were announced at the press conference held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the Board announced the toppers names, pass percentage, district wise details and other information as well.

Around 2.84 lakh candidates have appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 examination.

The Punjab Board Class 10 examination was held from March 6 to April 1, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 11 am to 2.15 pm on all days.

Direct link to check Punjab Board 10th Result 2026

Punjab Board 10th Result 2026: How to check To check the Class 10 board exam results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on Punjab Board 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.