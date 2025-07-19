Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has released Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025 datesheet. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 10, 12 compartment exam can check the timetable through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025 datesheet: PSEB Class 10th, 12th schedule out at pseb.ac.in

As per the official notice, the Class 10 board exam will begin on August 8 and will end on August 29, 2025. The Class 12 board exam will begin on August 8 and will end on August 29, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 11 am to 2.15 pm.

Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025 datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.