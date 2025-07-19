Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025 datesheet: PSEB Class 10th, 12th schedule out at pseb.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Jul 19, 2025 04:36 pm IST

Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025 datesheet has been released. The PSEB Class 10th, 12th schedule can be checked here. 

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has released Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025 datesheet. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 10, 12 compartment exam can check the timetable through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025 datesheet: PSEB Class 10th, 12th schedule out at pseb.ac.in
Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025 datesheet: PSEB Class 10th, 12th schedule out at pseb.ac.in

As per the official notice, the Class 10 board exam will begin on August 8 and will end on August 29, 2025. The Class 12 board exam will begin on August 8 and will end on August 29, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 11 am to 2.15 pm.

Direct link to download Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025 Class 10 datesheet 

Direct link to download Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025 Class 12 datesheet 

Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025 datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025 datesheet: PSEB Class 10th, 12th schedule out at pseb.ac.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On