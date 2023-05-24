Punjab PSEB 12th Result 2023: 92.47% students pass Punjab Board Class 12 exam

Punjab School Education Board has declared Punjab PSEB 12th Result 2023. The Punjab Board Class 12 results can be checked on official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The results can be checked by the candidates who appeared for the Class 12 board examination through their roll numbers. PSEB 12th Result 2023 Live Updates Punjab PSEB 12th Result 2023

This year the overall pass percentage is 92.47%. A total of 296709 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 274378 candidates have passed the Class 12 board exam. The pass percentage of girls is 95.14 percent and pass percentage of girls is 90.25 percent. The transgender pass percentage is 100 percent.

Punjab Class 12 exams was conducted from February 20 and ended on April 20, 2023. The papers was held from 2 pm on all days.

In 2022, the PSEB class 12 results was announced on June 28. The overall pass percentage was 96.96%. Girls pass percentage was 97.78%. 90% transgender students passed the examination. A total of 3,01,700 students had appeared for the examination.