Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 today, where to check

Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) Jaipur, will announce the final exam results for Class 10th and 12th students today, June 19. The RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 will be declared at 11:30 am. Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 will be announced today today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: QS World University Rankings 2026: IIT Delhi, Bombay among top 150, IIT Madras in top 200

After the result announcement, students can check their marks on the official website, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result will also be available on rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

The result date and time was confirmed by the state's education department through a posrt on X.

The department said that Education Minister Madan Dilawar will declare the result at the Shiksha Sankul campus.

RSOS conducted the Class 10th and 12th final examinations from April 21 to May 16, 2025.

As per Live Hindustan, this year, a total of 1,03,004 students appeared for the Rajasthan Open School's Class 10th and 12th final examinations. Of them, 53,501 students appeared in Class 10th and 49,503 students took the exam in Class 12th.

The exams were, however, postponed in six districts, including Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar and Jodhpur, owing to the India-Pakistan tensions. The exams in these districts were held from May 28 to 30, 2025.

Also read: QS World University Rankings 2026: MIT tops, Imperial College London 2nd; IIT Delhi best Indian varsity

Rajasthan RSOS Class 10th, 12th results 2025: Steps to check results

To check the results, students can follow the steps mentioned below-

Go to the Rajasthan State Open School's official website, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in. The result links for Class 10th and 12th will be displayed on the home page. Open the one you need. On the login window, enter the requested information. Submit. Your result will be displayed on the next page. Check the result and download the page for later use.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Rajasthan State Open School.