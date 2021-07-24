RBSE 12th Result 2021: BSER Class 12 result declared, check result here

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has declared RBSE 12th Result 2021 on July 24, 2021. The BSER Class 12 result has been declared at 4 pm for Science, Commerce and Arts stream. Candidates can check the result on the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and also on rajresults.nic.in.

The result was announced at the press conference conducted by the state Board. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra declared the Class 12 result for all streams in the state. Dr. D.P. Jaroli will also be present at the press conference where the result has been declared.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

Direct link to check on HT Portal here

This year around 9.5 lakh students have registered themselves for the examination this year. The Class 12 results were cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria.

As per the evaluation criteria, the students of Class 12 are assessed on the basis of their Class 10 marks which were given 45 percent weightage, Class 11 marks were given 20 percent weightage and weightage of internal marks and practical marks was also given. Those candidates who are not satisfied with their results will have the option to appear for the physical exams whenever conducted by the Board.