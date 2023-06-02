Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 on June 2, 2023. The Rajasthan Board 10th results was announced at 1 pm. Students who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results through the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates RBSE Class 10th Result 2023: How to check Rajasthan Board 10th results

The RBSE 10th results will also be available to candidates on HT Portal Education page.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2023: How to check Rajasthan Board 10th results

Candidates can check the results on official website by following the steps given below.

Visit the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Examination results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can get "RBSE 10th result" link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Your BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

This year a total of 10 lakh 66 thousand and 300 candidates have registered for the secondary and vocational examination. The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 16, 2023, to April 11, 2023.