RBSE class 12 result expected tomorrow: Where and how to check?

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) will announce the Class 12th results on March 31 (Tuesday) at 10 am. The results will be declared for all three streams - science, arts and commerce at the same time. More than 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination including all three streams. RBSE 12th Result 2026 Date, Time: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results will be out on March 31 at 10 am. (HT File Photo) (AI-generated image)

Track RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates

Where to check the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026? As soon as the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Examination 2026 results are announced, the direct link to check results will be activated on the official rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students will be able to instantly view their results using their roll numbers and download their marksheets, ensuring there is no delay in accessing their scores. Student can also check the result on HT portal. The steps to check the results on the official website and the HT Portal is given below.

How to check RBSE 12th Result 2026: Follow these below steps 1. Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on RBSE 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need..

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: How to check RBSE 10th results on HT Portal To check results on HT Portal, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026.

5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

6. Check the result displayed on the screen.

7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination result for 2026 will be announced by the state’s education minister, Madan Dilawar, through a press conference. Once declared, students will be able to check their scores through the official website as well as other platforms. Last year, the pass percentage of girls in the Science stream was 99.02 per cent, which was better than boys. Number of boys passed were 166042 (98.07 per cent), while number of girls passed were 101822 (99.02 per cent).