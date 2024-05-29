RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024: List of websites and links to check BSER Class 10 results

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will announce RBSE 10th Result 2024 on May 29, 2024. The Rajasthan Board Class 10th results will be declared today at 5 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the scores on the official and other websites which are mentioned here. RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024: List of websites and links to check BSER Class(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024: List of websites

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024: How to check on official website

To check the scores on official website, candidates will have to follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Main exam result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 link.

Enter the login details as asked and click on submit.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Incase the official website does not respond after the results are announced and candidates are finding it difficult to check their scores, they can follow the steps given below to check results on HT Portal.

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024: How to check on HT Portal

Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

Check the result displayed on the screen.

Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

This year, 10,62,342 students appeared in the RBSE 10th final exam across the state. The RBSE Class 10, or Madhyamik CWSN examination, was conducted from March 7 to March 27, 2024, in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.