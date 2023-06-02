RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: 90.49 % students pass BSER Class 10 exam

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 on June 2, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination can check their results through the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results can also be checked by candidates on HT Portal. RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023(PTI File)

This year a total of 10,66,300 students have appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage is 90.49%. The girls have performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 91.31%. The Boy's pass percentage is 89.78%.

The State Education Minister Dr B.D Kalla and the minister of state for Education Smt. Zahida Khan has announced the results today in the press conference.

The Rajasthan Board announced the class 10th result 2022 on June 13, 2022. Last year, the overall pass percentage of the students was 82.8%. Girls overperformed boys with a pass percentage of 84.38 percent while boys' pass percentage is 81.62 percent.