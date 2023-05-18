Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE Rajasthan board Class 12th result 2023, Science, Commerce, rajeduboard.Rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Rajasthan board Class 12th result 2023, Science, Commerce, rajeduboard.Rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 18, 2023 09:26 PM IST

RBSE announced class 12th science and commerce results 2023.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announced the class 12th result for the science and commerce stream on May 18. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE Rajasthan commerce and science stream results are announced at 8pm.

The RBSE class 12 board examination was conducted from March 9, 2023, to April 12, 2023. The examination started at 8.30 am and ended at 11.45 pm. The overall pass percentage of the Science stream is 95.65 percent and the overall pass percentage for commerce is 96.60 percent.

RBSE class 12th Science Result Link

RBSE class 12th Commerce Result Link

RBSE 12th result 2023: Steps to check the results

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Examination Results - 2023”

Next, click on the result link

Enter the asked credentials and log in.

Check and download your result.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
