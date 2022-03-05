Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC MTS Paper 1 2020 result declared at ssc.nic.in: Know how to check
  • The results of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Paper 1 exam 2020 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).
SSC MTS Paper 1 2020 result declared at ssc.nic.in: Know how to check
Updated on Mar 05, 2022 01:12 PM IST
The results of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Paper 1 exam 2020 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). SSC MTS 2020 was held in computer-based mode at various centres around the country from October 5 to November 2, 2021. Candidates can check their result through the official website at  SSC at to ssc.nic.in.

A total of 44,680 candidates passed the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam and are now eligible to take the Descriptive Paper, according to the result notice (Paper-II). The Final answer key of AAC MTS paper 1 will be available on the commissions website on March 14 2021. The schedule of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of MTS (NT) Examination 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission in due course.

The candidates were shortlisted in Paper-I based on their normalised scores. Furthermore, because the vacancies are reported under two age categories,  18 to 25 years and 18 to 27 years, separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/UT-wise cut-offs have been set in Paper-I.

Here is the direct link to check the result

SSC MTS Paper 1 result: Know how to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the  “Result” tab 

Click on the result link for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020

The SSC MTS result merit list will be displayed on the screen

Download and check by searching roll number.

Check notice here

 

