Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2022: TN Plus 2 Result releasing today

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will declare Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2022 on June 20, 2022. TN Class 10 result will be declared at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examinations in the state can check the result through the official site of TN Results on tnresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from May 5 to May 28, 2022 at various exam centres. Around 7 lakh students have appeared for Plus 2 board exams in the state this year. TN Plus 2 Result 2022 Live Updates

Apart from the website mentioned above, the Plus 2 results will also be available on dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in.

In 2021, TN Class 12 result was announced on July 19, 2022. The examination was not conducted last year and so the result was prepared on the basis of a different evaluation method. The students who could not appear for the exam were given marks on the basis of what they obtained in their class 10. 50 percent marks were given to Class 10 board exam marks.