Home / Education / Board Exams / Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2022: TN Plus 2 Result releasing today
board exams

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2022: TN Plus 2 Result releasing today

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be declared today, June 20, 2022. Candidates can check TN Plus 2 result at 10 am on tnresults.nic.in. 
Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2022(ht file photo)
Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2022(ht file photo)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 06:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will declare Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2022 on June 20, 2022. TN Class 10 result will be declared at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examinations in the state can check the result through the official site of TN Results on tnresults.nic.in. 

The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from May 5 to May 28, 2022 at various exam centres. Around 7 lakh students have appeared for Plus 2 board exams in the state this year. TN Plus 2 Result 2022 Live Updates 

Apart from the website mentioned above, the Plus 2 results will also be available on dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in.

In 2021, TN Class 12 result was announced on July 19, 2022. The examination was not conducted last year and so the result was prepared on the basis of a different evaluation method. The students who could not appear for the exam were given marks on the basis of what they obtained in their class 10. 50 percent marks were given to Class 10 board exam marks. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exam result
board exam result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out