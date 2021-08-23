Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021: Direct link to download marksheet for TN class 10

Tamil Nadu SSLC result has been declared today, August 23. Students can download the TN SSLC mark sheet now. The mark sheet is available on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu and on the websites which have been approved by the DGE to host the SSLC result.

It is not sure whether the state education minister will officially release the result in a press conference before the result is released on the website.

This year, board exams have not been held in the state due to COVID-19 crisis. Students will be awarded marks estimated on the basis of their previous performances.

TN SSLC result: Direct link to download marksheet

• Tnresults.nic.in

• Dge.tn.gov.in

• http://dge2.tn.nic.in/

• http://dge1.tn.nic.in/

• Results.gov.in

