Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021: Direct link to download marksheet for TN class 10

  • Tamil Nadu SSLC result has been declared today, August 23. Students can download the TN SSLC mark sheet now.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:20 AM IST

Tamil Nadu SSLC result has been declared today, August 23. Students can download the TN SSLC mark sheet now. The mark sheet is available on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu and on the websites which have been approved by the DGE to host the SSLC result.

TN SSLC result 2021 live updates

TN SSLC result 2021 direct link

It is not sure whether the state education minister will officially release the result in a press conference before the result is released on the website.

This year, board exams have not been held in the state due to COVID-19 crisis. Students will be awarded marks estimated on the basis of their previous performances.

TN SSLC result: Direct link to download marksheet

• Tnresults.nic.in

• Dge.tn.gov.in

• http://dge2.tn.nic.in/

• http://dge1.tn.nic.in/

• Results.gov.in

