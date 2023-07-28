Home / Education / Board Exams / TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 declared at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link here

TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 declared at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 28, 2023 04:31 PM IST

TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced TN HSE +1 Result 2023 on July 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 supplementary examination can check their marks through the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates

TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 declared at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link here (HT file)
TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 declared at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link here (HT file)

All the appeared candidates can check the results by entering their roll number and date of birth. the direct link to check the results are given below. The steps given below to check the results can be followed by the candidates.

Direct link to check TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023

TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TN +1 supplementary examination was conducted from June 27 to July 5, 2023. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGETN.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out