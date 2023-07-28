Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced TN HSE +1 Result 2023 on July 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 supplementary examination can check their marks through the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 declared at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link here (HT file)

All the appeared candidates can check the results by entering their roll number and date of birth. the direct link to check the results are given below. The steps given below to check the results can be followed by the candidates.

TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TN +1 supplementary examination was conducted from June 27 to July 5, 2023. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGETN.

