Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
TN HSE +2 supply hall tickets 2025 today, where and how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 19, 2025 10:33 AM IST

TN HSE +2 supply hall tickets will be released on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will release hall tickets or admit cards for the TN HSE +2 (Class 12) Supplementary examinations today, June 19. TN HSE +2 supply hall tickets will be released on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. 

TN HSE +2 supply hall tickets 2025 will be released today, June 19 (Representational image)(Unsplash)
TN HSE +2 supply hall tickets 2025 will be released today, June 19 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates will have to use their application numbers or permanent registration numbers along with their date of birth to download the document. 

The HSE+2 supplementary examinations 2025 are scheduled for June 25 to July 2. Papers will be held in single shifts, from 10 am to 1:15 pm. 

All candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit cards or hall tickets to the exam centre. DGE said that no candidates will be allowed to take the exam without this document. 

This year, DGE announced the annual HSE or 12th exam result on May 8 through a press conference held at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium. The exams were held from March 3 to 25. 

DGE announced that the overall pass percentage in the annual HSE +2 examination was 95.03 per cent. 

A total of 7,92,494 students appeared for the exam this year, of whom 7,53,142 passed. 

Gender-wise, the pass percentage of female candidates was better than male candidates. A total of 96.70 per cent of girls who appeared for the second year final exam passed, whereas the pass percentage of boys stood at 93.16 per cent.

TN HSE +2 hall ticket 2025: How to download admit card 

  1. Go to the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.
  2. Click on the hall ticket tab.
  3. Open the HSE second year supplementary examination hall ticket download link.
  4. Enter your login details.
  5. Submit and download the hall ticket. 
  6. Take a printout. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
