TN HSE Result 2025: Tamil Nadu Class 11th results out at tnresults.nic.in, direct link here

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has declared TN HSE Result 2025 on May 16, 2025. Students who appeared for the Class 11 examination can check the results through the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in. TN HSE Result 2025: Tamil Nadu Class 11th results out, direct link here (HT file photo)

Candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Date of Birth to check their results.

The TN HSE+1 or Class 11 results 2025 was announced at a press conference conducted at the Directorate of Government Examinations, Professor Anbazhagan Educational Complex, by the School Education Minister.

Notably, school students can also check their exam results at the schools they attend. The TN HSE exam results will be sent to the mobile phone number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by the school they attend, and to the mobile phone number provided while applying online for private exams, via SMS.

Tamil Nadu HSE 1st year or Class 11 examination was held from March 5 to March 27, 2025 and HSE 2nd year or Class 12 examination started on March 3 and ended on March 25, 2025.